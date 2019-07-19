Douglas Heights evicts resident linked to weekend shooting

By
Collins Parker
-
0
Chattanooga

The resident accused of letting two shooting suspects into Douglas Heights apartments has been evicted.

In a statement, the company that owns the property says they can confirm the person was found in violation of their lease agreement, and was kicked out of the apartment complex.

They want to be clear that this does not mean the apartment officials think the resident was involved in the shooting.

The two brothers facing charges in connection to this shooting are expected to be in court on Tuesday.

