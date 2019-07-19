Dalton tax perparer indicted on RICO charges

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) A Dalton tax preparer has been indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury for violation of the federal RICO act.

Maribel Mireles had previously been arrested in 2017 and 2018 by the Dalton Police Department for computer forgery and making false statements.

According to the latest indictment, Mireles, through Maribel’s Tax Service in Dalton , violated the law “through a pattern of racketeering activity.”

Undercover agents say she submitted false income tax deductions and false income tax returns to the Georgia Department of Revenue.