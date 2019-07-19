“Cats” trailer unveils all-star cast as felines

The all-star lineup does not end there: Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo also star in the film adaptation of the legendary musical. Newcomer Francesca Hayward will star as the Ballerina.
A combination of makeup and CGI appears to be used to transform the human actors into cats — and some fans found the metamorphosis unappealing. Several Twitter users used words like “weird” “disturbing” and “horrifying” to describe the cat makeovers.
While the costumes are not what fans of the stage show had in mind, the music by Andrew Lloyd Webber remains the same. Only this time, star recording artists are belting out the hits.
There are also several powerhouses who worked behind the scenes of the film. Academy Award-winning director Tom Hopper directed and wrote the screenplay, which is of course based on the stage production — which, in turn, was based on poet T. S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Hopper also directed best-picture winner “The King’s Speech” and the musical-turned-movie “Les Misérables.”
“Hamilton” choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler choreographed the film, which is due out this holiday season.