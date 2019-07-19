Bradley Central Excited About Their Offensive Potential

Only time will tell, but Bradley Central’s offense could be special this season.

Said head coach Damon Floyd:”So offensively we feel like we are ahead of where we have been most of the time at this point in the season. It’s exciting because we’ve got a lot of play-makers and guys that can do some special things.”

The Bears return a 1,000 yard rusher in Ricky McCleary, and they have a transfer quarterback in Javin Burke who really excites Coach Floyd.

Said Floyd:”Javin has got all of the tools. He’s a very smart kid. He’s athletic. He’s a dual-threat. He can run it and throw it, so we’re really excited to have him, and he’s a leader.”

Said Burke:”I’m excited a lot. Like I said, they put a lot of faith in me. We’re just going to run around and have a lot of fun this year.”

Burke should have fun throwing it.

The Bears have excellent receivers led by 6’4 target Tray Currry.

He’s listed as one of the state’s top ten recruits by rivals.com for 2021.

Reporter:”Do you see teams trying to figure out what to do about you?”

Said Curry:”I see a lot of teams do that. They switch up. They go with a small guy first, and then they go with a big guy later in the game to try to stop me.”

If the offense jells, the Bears should be able to improve on last year’s 7-4 record.

Said Floyd:”We got put out in the first round last year. That’s not our goal. Our goal is to get in the playoffs and make a run. If we want to do that, it needs to start now. We’ve got to be consistent in every aspect of the game.”