Fundraiser helps Chattanooga girl get racing chair

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 13-year-old Addie Ray loves to race.

“She’s laughing, cheering, and just in utter joy and she is that way from the very beginning of the race until we cross the finish line,” Addie’s father Chris Ray said.

Addie races in a special way, buckled in to a custom-made racing chair.

“For us to be able to give her the opportunity to enjoy something we all enjoy, to enjoy the excitement, the rush, the feeling of crossing the finish line it’s really important to us,” Ray said.

Addie battles Angelman Syndrome.

It’s a rare disorder that impacts physical and mental abilities.

But, that hasn’t stopped her from racing, even in triathlons.

“I attach a belt and a rope to my waist and attach that to a raft and I pull her through the swim and this chair is specially made to attach to the bicycle and so I pull her through the bike and you attach a front wheel to it and then you run. So I push her on the run,” Ray said.

With sights on running in the Four Bridges Half-Marathon, the family is raising money to get Addie a new set of wheels after her old chair broke.

“We were headed to a race in early morning late June and it was involved in an accident on the back of my truck which totally destroyed it,” Ray said.

A GoFundMe campaign was started get her a new chair.

They’ve set a goal of $10,000.