Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 18th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical Summer Weather Returning For A Few Days & Some Relief Next Week !



Expect some clouds with a few spotty showers possible through the morning. It will stay quite warm and muggy, with lows 72-74, & a bit higher in the city itself.

Thursday Afternoon: Still a bit unsettled for the afternoon, with a few widely showers and isolated storms passing through and highs around 90 with a mixture of clouds & sunshine.

Tomorrow: Not much change … look for more heat and humidity for Friday and Saturday with isolated afternoon and evening storms and highs 91-93. It’s possible we could even hit the mid 90’s Saturday.

Scattered late-day storms a bit more likely Sunday with more unsettled weather moving back in for the beginning of next week with highs dropping back into the 80’s and lows in the 70’s.

A cool front may push through next Wednesday keeping temperatures below normal for next week! Keep your fingers crossed.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

