Warnings that the viral FACEAPP photos are going to a Russian company

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Everyone’s seen them.. friends posting pictures of themselves now, and years in the future.

Viral app FaceApp has been giving people the power to change their facial expressions, looks, and now age for several years.

But at what price, News 12’s Taylor Bishop has our top local story.

“I don’t know what else they could get a hold of just my photos so that’s just scary”

The viral sensation FaceApp uses photos to create an old age filter, but at the same time, people have been giving the Russian based App the power to use their pictures, and names for any purpose it wishes, for as long as it desires.

“I have seen a lot of people go on facebook and share and stuff like that. I would look at it and kinda laugh at it but I didn’t really see the aspects behind it”

As of Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee has warned 2020’s presidential campaign teams to avoid FaceApp. US Senator Chuck Schumer has requested that the FBI investigate possible breaches of privacy in a letter.

” It’s kinda scary because everyone thinks like oh, it’s on my phone no one will every really see it it’s just for me, but with apps they can get into your information and get access to everything. That’s why i’m very mindful of what I use and what I don’t”

“Faceapp now has a new warning when you take a picture, the user can then decide if they want to proceed or not give up the picture.”

In recent interviews FaceApp says while the company is located in Russia, it doesn’t transfer user data to Russia.

“Younger Children that don’t know a lot about what this app is doing. I think this is really scary for what this information can hold”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.