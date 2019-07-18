Target introduces Halloween costumes for kids with disabilities

Halloween costumes are more inclusive than ever before, thanks in part to Target’s latest innovative options. Target’s Hyde and Eek! Boutique range has introduced four new Halloween costumes adapted for kids with disabilities.

One of the designs allows kids to transform their wheelchair into a pirate ship, complete with a Jolly Roger flag and with waves for wheels. The other turns it into a luxurious purple princess carriage. Both wheelchair covers use “hook-and-loop closures for a secure fit,” and can fit on a variety of chair sizes, according to the Target website.

The actual pirate and princess costumes are sold separately. They are specifically designed for ease of dressing for wheelchair users, with openings in the back and wide pant legs.

“Based on the response to our Cat & Jack adaptive apparel and Pillowfort sensory-friendly home items, we know that design details can have a huge impact,” a Target spokesperson told CBS News Thursday. “We’re now bringing that spirit of inclusivity to our new Hyde and Eek! Boutique kids’ adaptive Halloween costumes, which we hope will bring more ease and joy to our guests’ everyday lives.”

The pirate ship and princess carriage are designed specifically for wheelchair users. Target

The designs are part of a larger range designed for kids with disabilities.

There are also new options for children with sensory processing difficulties. The plush shark and unicorn costumes include “flat seams and no tags for an ultra-comfy feel,” according to the website. They also feature detachable sections and hidden openings, designed to be less irritating for children with sensory sensitivities.

The costumes are currently available for pre-order on Target’s website.

The plush shark and unicorn costumes are designed for kids with sensory sensitivities. Target