Sheriff explains animal abuse investigation in McMinn County

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy responded to Facebook complaints about an animal abuse case.

People have been sharing pictures of the dog and were outraged that officers returned it to the owner.

But the Sheriff says they did investigate the case.

They found it was an old, family pet with a skin condition and other health issues.

The owner was considering putting the dog down, but was still caring for it.

Sheriff Guy says they found proper food, water and shelter for the animal and other dogs at the house were healthy.

“The photos themselves were shocking,” said Sheriff Joe Guy. “However, no other evidence of neglect or abuse was present. Many people care for old and sick animals, that if photographed when they are sick, would appear to be neglected. But a complete investigation sometimes reveals otherwise. Deputies spoke with the owner about the appearance of the animal and recommended that the family made some choices as to its declining health condition.”

The Sheriff even consulted with the District Attorney who agreed with the officers’ assessment.

During the course of all of this, the family decided it was best to put the dog down, and did so Wednesday night.