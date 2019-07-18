Lookouts Losing Streak Reaches 11 Games After Falling to Jacksonville

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga couldn’t catch a break as they lost their eleventh game in a row, falling to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-2.

Southpaw Packy Naughton was hit with his seventh loss on the year as he struggled on the bump. Naughton allowed four earned on eight hits, while striking out a pair in five innings.

- Advertisement -

The Lookouts bats were halted as they couldn’t get anything past Jacksonville’s top prospect Sixto Sanchez. Sanchez kept the Chattanooga bats swinging as he held a shutout through six, allowing four hits on an earned run.

Chattanooga eventually gained some life once they got into the Jacksonville pen, netting a pair of runs in the seventh thanks to a Gavin LaValley slap double down the line.

As the Shrimp led 4-2, the Lookouts managed to load the bases for top prospect Taylor Trammellwho lined out at the warning track to end the inning.

The Lookouts pen couldn’t keep pace with Jacksonville’s bats as they piled on four more runs in the later innings to take the 8-2 lead.

Chattanooga is back in action tomorrow at 7:15 PM as LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 4.76 ERA) is set to go for the Lookouts against RHP Kolten Mahoney (2-0, 2.98 ERA)