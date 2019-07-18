Lookouts & Academy Sports equip students with Back to School backpacks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For the second year in a row, the Chattanooga Lookouts and Academy Sports teamed up to give 30 kids a shopping spree.

News 12’s Danielle Moss tells us how back to school shopping got a little easier for some parents this year.

Tonight is Back to school night at the lookouts game.

But today, the Lookouts got the opportunity to make sure 30 kids from the YMCA Westside and the Salvation Army had a chance to start school the right way.

CORALEE BRYAN with the Chattanooga Lookouts said “Academy is providing $100 gift cards for each of these kids to come in and get backpacks and shoes and clothes and ya know a lot of these, they may not have the opportunity to get new stuff for school each year so it’s really incredible.”

The parents that attended say that this will take some stress of their plate.

MIKESHA WHITSON told us “I’m thankful for the community to help us get these things because um I was just wondering about how I was going to get like most of his stuff. So, it feels good to come in here and we get a little bit of stuff.”

Kids got the opportunity to hang out with Louie the Lookout, three lookout players and Chattanooga firefighters.

Academy sports and the lookouts do this event every year before Tax free weekend which is next week.

In Chattanooga, Danielle Moss News12 Now.