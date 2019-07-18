Gus Malzahn Happy to Call Plays Again at Auburn

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn helped wrap up SEC Media Days on Thursday.

The offensive guru is back calling plays after offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey left. Malzahn called the shots in Auburn’s bowl game against Purdue, and the Tigers scored 63 points.

Said Malzahn:”Am I going to go ahead and hire another offensive coordinator or am I going to do it myself. Just had a lot of prayer. Just getting back to being me. So we did that in the bowl game, and the light flipped on. Just made all the difference in the world. But what it did was it gives you a great feel. I think we’ve got a chance to really be good on offense again this year. Just excited to get back to being me.”