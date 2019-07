Georgia senator hospitalized after apartment fall

WASHINGTON (AP) – Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson has been hospitalized after he fell and fractured four ribs.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the senator’s spokeswoman Amanda Maddox said the 74-year-old fell in his Washington apartment Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

Maddox says Isakson is “in pain, but resting and doing well.”

The Republican has been a senator since 2005.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)