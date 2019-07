CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say one of the drivers in a crash last week has died from his injuries.

The wreck happened last Thursday afternoon on Bonny Oaks Drive.

Investigators say a Ford Explorer drifted into the path of a Ford F-350 and they hit head on.

The driver of the explorer, 59 year old David Fields was trapped in his vehicle.

Police were informed today that he died from his injuries.