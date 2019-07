CHATTANOOGA, (TENN) – Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 200 Tunnel Road in the 800 block of Gillespie Road.

A 25 year old male was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The victim said he was riding in a car when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

Anyone with any information call Chattanooga police 423-698-2525