Collegedale Mayor issues statement on ticket quota controversy

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Mayor Katie Lamb has issued a statement on the lawsuit and accusations dogging their local police department.

A former officer has filed suit against the department, claiming they fired him for questioning an illegal ticket quote for officers.

Commissioner Ethan White asked the District Attorney to investigate the claim, and we confirmed this week that the TBI is conducting the investigation.

Thursday evening, Mayor Lamb issued this statement:

“As Mayor of the City of Collegedale, I would like to take this opportunity to reply

to the allegations of cover-ups of perceived wrong doings within our

administration. With the understanding that our citizens are watching how we

handle these allegations, I must speak out regarding the integrity of our city

leaders and their continued efforts to keep Collegedale one of the best cities in

which to live.

On a daily basis we lead and manage Collegedale, a growing, dynamic and

wonderful city. Therefore, I can assure you that the city does not have a culture

of cover-up. To the contrary, we are very transparent in all our business

transactions despite the unfounded accusations otherwise. This transparency,

coupled with following best practices in the workplace, helps position the city to

continually seize opportunities of positive growth.

We take any allegation of wrongdoing seriously, but as I commented at our last

meeting, we are not trying the lawsuit brought against the city in the media,

where accusations and innuendos generate unproductive drama. We will rely on

our courts to provide justice to the parties involved.

With an open mind and possessing the ability to be forward thinking, our group is

enthused about the future of Collegedale. We know running the people’s

business is a very serious matter. Rest assured, we are guiding the city through

prosperous and exciting times.”

Respectfully yours,

Katie A. Lamb, Mayor of Collegedale