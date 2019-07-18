Canadian pilot in fair condition after Cagle Mountain plane crash

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The pilot of the small plane that crashed on Cagle Mountain Wednesday is in fair condition at the hospital.

Murray Marien is from Canada.

- Advertisement -

He took off on Wednesday from Gainesville, Georgia headed for Wisconsin.

He refilled in Cleveland, Tennessee, but as he headed over the Sequatchie Valley, ha apparently lost power and sent out a distress call.

The Sheriff says Marien was able to crawl out of the wreckage.

His family has issued this statement on the crash:

“As we reflect on the recent events from yesterday and focus on Murray’s recovery, we would like to thank all the members of the first responder agencies who assisted with locating and treating Murray after the plane crash. From the United States Air Force identifying the crash site from the coordinates of the emergency transmitter beacon and notifying the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department to search the area to LIFE FORCE and Erlanger staff for stabilizing and treating Murray’s injuries. We are so grateful for the immediate response from all those involved and for the area residents keeping him in their thoughts and prayers. “