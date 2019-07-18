New Volkswagen Chattanooga CEO announced

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Volkswagen plant is getting a new CEO.

On Thursday, they announced a new group of leaders.

Tom du Plessis is transitioning to become the new CEO of the facility.

Former CEO Frank Fischer came back to the plant a few months ago.

He was tasked with finding a new successor after the person in that role was transferred.

Tom comes as the facility is expanding to electric vehicles.

“I believe that with the necessary team work, necessary respect and fighting for the plant I think we can be successful,” Tom du Plessis said.

“I’m excited about our future here at Volkswagen and I am confident in Frank Fischer’s choice in our new CEO,” VW Customs Specialist Kirstin Nordlund said.

“I know that Frank Fischer is awesome and I have worked under him for 9 years now. So I’m 100 percent confident he picked someone who is going to be good,” VW Lab Analysis Specialist Ellen Collins said.

Tom has previously been the Head of Production at what was known as Shanghai Volkswagen and the Uitenhage plant in South Africa.