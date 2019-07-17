Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – July 17th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Remnants Of Barry Will Give Us Some Mid-Week Moisture !



Becoming cloudy through the morning. It’ll be quite warm and muggy, with lows in the low to mid 70’s.

Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms passing through for Wednesday as the remnants of Barry move through. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80’s.

Still a bit unsettled for Thursday with scattered showers and storms passing through and highs in the upper 80’s. More heat and humidity for Friday and Saturday with isolated to widely scattered mainly afternoon storms and highs 90-92.

Scattered late-day storms a bit more likely Sunday with some unsettled weather moving back in for the beginning of next week with highs dropping back into the 80’s..

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

