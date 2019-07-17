Questions for Hamilton County Commissioners over traffic stop video

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Political activists confronted Hamilton County Commissioners about the traffic stop investigation into Hamilton County deputies.

Video of the stop and search of a suspect generated an investigation into possible excessive force.

Two people spoke at the public comment section of today’s commission meeting.

County Democratic Party chair Khristy Wilkenson demanded more information about training, and whether deputy raises will be included in the current budget.

“I want to know what’s happening in the criminal justice system, in the jails, and I want to see this stuff on the agenda, and I want public hearings about it. This is appalling to me, that – not one mention has been made in this meeting about that incident.”

Commissioner David Sharpe told Wilkenson several commissioners had already requested more information from the Sheriff’s office on that incident.