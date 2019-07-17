Mom to Mom – Do Morning Stretches To Start Your Day Off Right

Morning is the most important time of the day, and I have found if I wake up and do these four stretches, it makes a world of difference in how I feel throughout the day. So the first one, will target the outer thigh, the obliques and shoulders. Stand with your right hand on the bed or on the wall and cross your left leg in front of your right leg and point your feet forward. Lean over and stretch that whole outside of your body. And don’t forget to take two or three, two deep inhales and exhales, and repeat on the other side.

The next one targets the spine, neck and shoulders. Sit on the edge of your bed with your legs together and place one hand behind you and the other on your outer thigh for support. Turn and stretch all of those muscles in your neck and look over your shoulder as well.

- Advertisement -

So the last one will target your hamstrings and your quadriceps. So you’re going to lean forward and target those hamstrings. And then once you’re finished with that, if you take in about four to six deep breaths, you’re going to pull your leg back behind you and pull it, stretching your quadriceps.

So those are just a few that have worked for me. I think it’s important you find a stretch that you like, and you do it. And what I always say to my husband, and he thinks is cheesy, but I love this expression, is you can’t win the day if you don’t win the morning.

Visit the Mom To Mom page for more stories or visit the Mom To Mom Facebook page.

– Sarah Pannell