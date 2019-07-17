Lawyers want murder suspect transferred from Hamilton County Jail

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Lawyers for a Chattanooga man accused of murder are concerned about his treatment at the Hamilton County jail and want him to be transferred.

Courtney High is one of the men who could face the death penalty in Bianca Horton’s murder.

Horton was set to testify in Cortez Sims murder trial.

According to a motion filed in criminal court, High’s lawyers state he has been condemned to death row before being convicted. It says High is in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, not allowed to shower every day, does not get exercise time, and is physically assaulted. It goes on to say he is not allowed to communicate with inmates and many times he is not given letters from his lawyers.

High lawyers say he has also been denied adequate medical care and mental health treatment.

High is expected by in court on August 26.