Homeowner shoots burglary suspect on Sand Mountain

PISGAH, Alabama (WDEF) – A homeowner on Sand Mountain shot someone trying to steal gasoline from his shed.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says two men broke into the shed of a homeowner on County Road 83 in Pisgah.

He says the homeowner fired some warning shot and ordered the two men to get on the ground.

But he says one of them got up again and came at him with a knife.

So he shot him in the knee.

The man who was shot was flown to a Chattanooga hospital.

The other suspect was charged with burglary, theft and false identification.