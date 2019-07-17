Rescuers can’t save driver from burning wreck on Highway 58

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An early morning crash in the Harrison area claims the life of a driver.

It happened around 3 AM on Highway 58 near Jersey Pike.

Investigators say a car left the highway heading north and hit a cement bank.

The car flipped on its top and caught on fire.

Rescuers tried to pull 51 year old Marvin E. Davis out but could not because of the damage to the vehicle.

They say he was already unconscious by that point.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.