Funeral Home Director indicted on tax invasion charges

SODDY DAISY (WDEF) – State investigators arrested the president of Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation for tax evasion charges.

They put him in handcuffs earlier this week at the business in Soddy Daisy.

Williamson has been indicted on 14 Class E felony counts of tax evasion.

If convicted, he could get two years for each count.

The case was investigated by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

“This indictment underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”