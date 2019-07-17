Fort Payne Police shoot domestic violence suspect

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Fort Payne Police shot a suspect from a domestic violence call Tuesday night.

The original call came in around 9:25 at a home on Fischer Road.

- Advertisement -

Someone called police saying a man was trying to pour gasoline on the woman who owned the home.

Witnesses said that 40 year old Jeffery Scott Johnson fled in a stolen minivan before police arrived.

While officers were taking statements, the minivan returned.

They began to chase him through the area.

Chief Randy Bynum says that when he got trapped in a driveway, Johnson tried to ram a police car but ended up in a ditch.

Officers got out on foot and yelled at Johnson to turn off the motor and exit the minivan.

The chief says instead, he accelerated toward the officer.

The officer fired into the van, hitting Johnson.

He was taken to the hospital, and then later flown to Chattanooga.

So far, police have charged Johnson with Theft of Property and Domestic Violence.

But more charges are pending.