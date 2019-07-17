FBI searching for child pornography suspect who could be in Rhea County

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The FBI is looking for a child pornography suspect that could be in the Dayton area.

46 year old Christopher Joey Reed is now wanted for possession of child pornography.

- Advertisement -

But he is a previously convicted child molester and is a registered sex offender.

Reed lived in Spring City and the FBI says he still frequents the Dayton area.

They say he is known to travel between Florida, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Reed is a white male, 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 250 lbs. and has blue eyes and dark hair.

If you know Christopher Joey Reed or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov , or contact your local law enforcement.