Drew Akins Looking to Turn Around Walker Valley Football Team

We kick off our 30-in-30 series previewing 30 high school football teams in 30-days.

We start with Walker Valley, who has a new head coach in Drew Akins.

Akins is taking over a team that has one win in it’s last two years, but Akins says the overall program still feels like a winner.

Said Akins:”They have so much stuff in place. Great field house. Great booster club. Great administration and a great county. They just want to see success out of this program.”

And the players think Akins can deliver that success.

Said quarterback Griffin Broome:”We have a sense of like command. Finally. He’s leading us on the right path, and we’re ready for the season.”

Said linebacker Kellar Carson:”It is definitely a new energy. I guess you could say it’s like a car with a twin turbo. You get in that car and put it in first gear, and you just slam on that gas, and it just goes whhaaaa. It’s just wide open. We love him. Absolutely.”

Boogity. Boogity Boogity. Let’s go football boys.

Said Akins:”We have 80 players out right now. That’s not the case at a lot of programs with the past few years that we’ve had.”

The Mustangs issues have been on defense.

Last year, they gave up 40 or more points in every game but one.

Said Akins:”We got a new defensive coordinator with Taylor Harvey. He’s coming to us from Sequatchie County. We played that team over the past two years during my time at Red Bank, and he held us to the lowest point total for two straight years.”

And a good defense could help erase a lot of doubt.

Said Akins:”We have a sign that we are going to put up that says believe on it. It’s very similar to what Dabo Swinney carried around for years at Clemson. It took years and years, and now you see what has happened at Clemson. They have a belief that they are going to win the ballgame. So we have stolen a lot of things just to make sure that we understand we have to believe we can do this before it’s ever going to come to fruition.”