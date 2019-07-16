Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 16th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat And Humidity Ahead With A Few Mid-Week Storms Passing Through!



Expect some lingering clouds, but dry, warm, and muggy with some patchy morning fog. Lows will settle into the low & mid 70’s.

- Advertisement -

Some more sunshine will return for Tuesday. It will be mainly dry, hot, and humid with highs back in the low 90’s. Partly cloudy, quite warm and muggy again for Tuesday night with lows in the low 70’s.

Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms passing through for Wednesday as the remnants of Barry move through. Highs will stay in the upper 80’s.

Hot and humid Thursday with only isolated afternoon storms with highs between 90-92. More heat and humidity for Friday and Saturday with mainly dry weather and highs soaring into the low to mid 90’s.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.