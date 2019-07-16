Vols Hope Jim Chaney Can Energize the Offense

Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee have a new offensive coordinator and more 300-plus pound blockers.

The Volunteers are hoping that combination and an experienced quarterback in Jarrett Guarantano help kick-start one of the Southeastern Conference’s least productive offenses. Pruitt hired Jim Chaney from Georgia to run an offense that finished last in the league in both total and rushing yards per game last season.

Guarantano said Tuesday at SEC media days that Chaney is “going to get people the ball who really need to have the ball in their hands.” The quarterback is working with his fourth offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (Chris Weinke) in as many years.

The sputtering offense contributed to a second straight last-place finish in the Eastern Division.

The offensive line has undergone a physical transformation, though. Pruitt says the Vols had two 300-plus pound offensive linemen this time last year. He says that number has jumped to 15.

The coach says “when you look at our football team, we’ve completely changed.”