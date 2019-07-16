Suspect arrested for death of beloved Baton Rouge activist

Baton Rouge police have arrested a suspect in the murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a local activist who was found dead in her trunk last week. The suspect, Ron Germaine Bell, was a tenant in one of Roberts-Joseph’s rental home who was behind on his rent, police announced Tuesday.

An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said the preliminary cause of death was “traumatic asphyxia, including suffocation.”

“It is with great sadness and respect we investigate any unexpected or traumatic death,” the coroner’s office said in a statement Monday. “When our investigation involves an innocent victim, such as Ms. Sadie Joseph, it is particularly tragic. Our condolences are extended to Ms. Joseph’s family and friends.”

