Police arrest second suspect in Douglas Heights shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say the second brother is now in custody. Toddie Woods turned himself in at the jail.

______

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police offer a new photo of the second suspect in the Douglas Heights shooting over the weekend.

Three men were shot around 3:45 AM at the student housing next to UTC.

Police say the incident was caught on surveillance cameras in the Douglas Heights apartments.

They say it shows a group of men trying to force their way into the apartment.

Then Omerrieal Woods left the group and hands a gun to his brother, Toddie Woods.

Police say the video shows Woods walking back through the group and then fires multiple shots through the door.

Police say Rigoberto Jarquin was hit multiple times and killed.

Another victim was hit in the shoulder and the other was hit in the thigh.

The fugitive unit with U.S. Marshals and East Ridge Police arrested Omerrieal Woods on Monday.

But his brother is still at large.

Toddie Woods is wanted for First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

He is a 5’10”, 170 lb. black male with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on where he is, please call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 immediately. Woods is considered armed and dangerous.