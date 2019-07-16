Police arrest second suspect in Douglas Heights shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say the second brother is now in custody. Toddie Woods turned himself in at the jail.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police offer a new photo of the second suspect in the Douglas Heights shooting over the weekend.
Three men were shot around 3:45 AM at the student housing next to UTC.
Police say the incident was caught on surveillance cameras in the Douglas Heights apartments.
They say it shows a group of men trying to force their way into the apartment.
Then Omerrieal Woods left the group and hands a gun to his brother, Toddie Woods.
Police say the video shows Woods walking back through the group and then fires multiple shots through the door.
Police say Rigoberto Jarquin was hit multiple times and killed.
Another victim was hit in the shoulder and the other was hit in the thigh.
The fugitive unit with U.S. Marshals and East Ridge Police arrested Omerrieal Woods on Monday.
But his brother is still at large.
Toddie Woods is wanted for First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.
He is a 5’10”, 170 lb. black male with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information on where he is, please call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 immediately. Woods is considered armed and dangerous.
*screen shot from video inside Douglas Heights Apartments provided to CPD by Landmark Properties
Former and current residents of the apartments have complained about numerous crimes that have happened at building.
The management company tells us they have taken new security steps as a result of the shooting.
However, they point out that the Woods brothers are not residents, but were let into the building by a resident.
Here is their full statement:
“Early Sunday morning, there was a shooting in our community. The Chattanooga Police Department responded quickly, and we’ve been working closely with them to ensure the safety of our residents and provide them with as much information as possible to identify the shooter and bring them to justice.
We are deeply saddened and angered by havoc and pain the shooter senselessly brought upon our community today. Our hearts mourn as we think of the victims and all those impacted.
We are committed to the safety of our residents, their guests and our staff. That’s why firearms are strictly banned from our community and surveillance monitoring is used throughout the building. We will do all that we can to assist local law enforcement in the hours and days ahead. Out of respect for their ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further on the specifics of the incident. If you have any questions about the shooting, please contact the Chattanooga Police at (423) 698-2525.
What we can tell you is that the Chattanooga Police believes this to be an isolated incident and does not suspect any present threat to the safety of those at Douglas Heights.
Background information:
- Firearms are strictly prohibited from the Douglas Heights community.
- Douglas Heights features surveillance monitoring throughout the building.
- All entrance and exit points for the building and elevators require key-fob access, which is only provided to residents.
- In addition, we have a courtesy officer from the Chattanooga Police Department who lives on-site at Douglas Heights as well as off-duty police officers who actively patrol the property.
- We have provided all relevant surveillance footage to the Chattanooga Police Department and will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation.
- The confirmed suspects are not residents of Douglas Heights, but they were guests of a resident at Douglas Heights. Our surveillance monitoring confirms that the resident used their assigned key fob to gain access to the building and then escorted the guests inside and throughout the building, including time spent in the courtyard and other areas of the building.
- It is an unfortunate truth that these types of incidents cannot be entirely prevented. Our staff could not predict the shooter’s intention when they walked through our doors, and we could not limit the shooter’s access to firearms. This specific incident could have happened at any time and just about anywhere in the country. No off-duty police officer or security officer would have been able to prevent this incident from occurring as it did. The suspected gunman did not break into Douglas Heights, walk through an unlocked door or enter with a firearm in plain sight. The individual made the decision to unlawfully carry a concealed firearm in our building — where firearms are strictly prohibited — and then use it to inflict pain upon others once they were inside. That is the issue here.
- Although we could not prevent this specific incident, what we can do is explore ways to make our community even safer — and that’s exactly what we are doing. Effective immediately, we will be extending security patrol hours on our property. Additionally, we are limiting access to the building. Beginning at 9 p.m. daily, access will be limited to the main entrance and main lobby elevator. During high traffic times, a security officer will be stationed in the main lobby to verify and log the IDs of all who enter the premises and will also check IDs during patrols on the property. Residents and guests will not be able to enter the building using other entrances and will only be able to use the main lobby elevator once inside.”