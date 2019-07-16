Police looking for suspect in Reece Alley shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have identified a suspect in a shooting Monday afternoon at the foot of Missionary Ridge.

It happened in the 2600 block of Reece Alley off of Dodds Avenue around 3:30 PM.

Officers found a 23 year old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have taken out warrants for 18 year old Dewayne Oneal Lawery for the shooting.

They want him for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

If you have any more information on the case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.