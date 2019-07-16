Jeremy Pruitt Building Back Player Relationships to Build Back Vols Program

Hoover, AL-(WDEF-TV) Every team in the SEC East went to a bowl game last year, except for Tennessee.

The rocky times on Rocky Top continued in Jeremy Pruitt’s first season with the Vols.

But at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Pruitt and company sounded confident about the rebuild.

After going 5-7 last year, not even Jeremy Pruitt’s wife would cut him some slack.

Said Pruitt:”She said well, if you had moved me to Knoxville in January instead of June, we would have went 8-4 instead of 5-7.” (laughter)

Pruitt admits he tried to fix everything in year one, except one crucial component.

Said Pruitt:”I lost the most important thing to me, which is our players in itself, and the relationship that has always been a strength of mine. I have learned a lot this off season. It was a pretty easy fix to fix our relationship with our players and build relationships, and it takes time right.”

Pruitt needs to fix UT’s bowl drought. The Vols haven’t been to a bowl game in the last two seasons.

Said quarterback Jarrett Guarantano:”I apologize to the fans for what we have been through. This is not what the University of Tennessee is, and it’s not why we came here. And drawing from that, we’ve worked every single day this off season to become a team that we actually strive to be.”

Said linebacker Daniel Bituli:”Coach Pruitt and the coaching staff have done a great job of communicating that with the team. If we want any results on the field, we have to dominate the off season, so that’s what we are really focusing on this year.”

A dominating swagger wouldn’t hurt either.

Said Bituli:”We are going to be a violent group this year.”

Said linebacker Darrell Taylor:”We need to be the most violent and physical team we can possibly be. That will help us to cause more turnovers and help our offense score more touchdowns.”