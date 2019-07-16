Hixson Railroad Debate

HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF)- Many Hixson residents are voicing their concerns over traffic backups at railroad crossings.

Local and state officials will be addressing the issue in a public meeting Tuesday night.

State representative Robin Smith organized the event to discuss what needs to be done to fix the issue.

Representative Smith says, “this has been an ongoing problem affecting all five railroads in my district. We’re looking for short term solutions and in the long term, we gotta spend some money.”

Representative Smith has invited CSX, Norfolk Southern and the Tennessee Railroad Association to this meeting.

She knows the fix will come only with collaborative efforts.

“This is a big, tough conversation that we want to have with TDOT, with the county and the city folks and really kind of get in the same boat, going the same direction and row together.”

The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m -7:00 p.m at the Awaken Center at Abba’s House in Hixson.

Stay with News 12 for updates on the meeting and the progress to fix this problem.