Georgia Searching For New Receiving Targets This Fall

Hoover, AL-(WDEF-TV) Georgia didn’t need much help scoring touchdowns last year.

Stud quarterback Jake Fromm is back in the saddle this season, but he’ll have to find some new targets. With more on Georgia at SEC Media Days, here’s News 12’s Angela Moryan.

Said Moryan: “Georgia’s off season motto is do more. Do more in the weight room. Do more watching film. Do more than last time. That’s especially true for the wide receiver corps. Georgia lost their top five receivers who combined for 80 percent of the receiving touchdowns last season. Now the pressure is on for the young receivers to step up. Georgia’s offense will look a bit different this year. The Bulldogs will have to rely on the young guys to handle receiving game.”

Said offensive lineman Andrew Thomas: “We lost a lot of receivers but we have a lot of guys coming in that are very fast, very explosive.”

Said Fromm: “The message to those guys is you know you don’t have to make all the plays right away. You know, really get in and learn, learn from the older guys in the room.”

Said Moryan:”Georgia’s strong rush and offensive line will help alleviate some of that pressure and spread out the offense.”

Said Fromm: “We have great guys at great positions, you know, definitely for our offensive line and our running backs. Very talented rooms, rooms that will help propel this offense to the next level. That’s really going to help and really take a little bit off these receivers but I think the receivers are ready to go.”

Said safety JR Reed: “It will definitely be a different look and a different team, but I think we’ll put up some points just like we always do and I definitely think we’ll get some stops just like we always do. We set a couple goals this year, and I think we’ll hit them all.”

Said Moryan:”One of those goals is going 1-and-0 every week no matter the opponent”.

Said Fromm: “There’s a lot of expectations, a lot of buzz going around this team and for us so we’re just trying to keep our head down, stay focused.”

Said Thomas: “We want to win a national championship, so whoever’s in the way, that’s who they want to beat.”

Said Reed: “I want another crack at the SEC and I want another crack at a national championship.”

Said Moryan: “Alabama has stood in Georgia’s way for those SEC and national championships the last two years. Coach Kirby Smart says Georgia has show they can match Bama’s physicality. They just need to finish with that physicality.

Reporting in Hoover, Alabama, Angela Moryan, News 12 Now.”