CIGNA employees pack backpacks for summer lunches

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two hundred Cigna employees and non-profit Blessings in a backpack teamed up to provide 2,000 backpacks with nutritious meals for kids in need at the boys and girls club of Chattanooga.

The bags had a nice message, soups, cereal and other kid friendly meals inside.

- Advertisement -

Decland O’Connel of Cigna tells us “We actually went through blessings in a Backpack as as part of our initiative healthier kids for our future.Which was a 25 million dollar initiate through Cigna. So we partnered with Blessings in a Backpack, they connected us with Boys and Girls club of Chattanooga to give us a local outreach.”

Boys and Girls Club CEO Jim Morgan says “Well they always say, healthy children come from healthy families. So nutrition, having balanced meals to eat is certainly a big priority for the boys and girls club. So, Cigna is nice enough to provide 2,000 weekend backpacks that will really provide meals that adults don’t have to cook.”

Those backpacks will go to children who need school lunches during summer break.