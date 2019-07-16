Chattanooga marks 4th anniversary of the Fallen 5 shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – July 16th is a date that most Chattanoogans will never forget.

A memorial service was held this morning at Chamberlain Field on the UTC campus to honor the Fallen Five.

- Advertisement -

A home-grown terrorist shot and killed 4 marines and a navy reservist in 2015.

Major Keven Beavers, head of the UTC department of Military Science was the featured speaker as the names of the Fallen Five were read aloud.

The crowd stood with their hands over their hearts…followed by a few moments of silence to remember the Five men and their sacrifice.

A UTC band member also played taps.

Major Beavers said there’s a lot of support from the University, the ROTC department, and the military in general to help the fundraising efforts to build a memorial for the Fallen Five.