Chattanooga company makes travel easier for people in wheelchairs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A new Tennessee Valley company is making it easier for people in wheelchairs to travel.

Doug York has been confined to a wheelchair since he was 18.

He says it can be difficult to go on car trips.

“A lot of disabled people don’t get to travel out of town, to go to like casinos,” York said

Lisa Troxell met York and after hearing his concerns created R & L Services LLC. She started the company this month.

The goal is to help people who use wheelchairs travel to places where they otherwise wouldn’t be able to go.

“I wanted to get out and help someone and help someone have a better life and this is the way I thought I could do that,” Troxell said.

There is a flat fee then it is tailored to what customers want.

“Depending on what happens on the trip, if we spend the night they may pay for our hotel or something or if we go out to eat or something. It just depends on the actual trip,” Troxell said.

Right now, they are starting with one van, but there are plans to expand.

This concept is something York appreciates.

“It is great for the community when someone comes up with that idea. Because what people don’t realize is someone becomes disabled every day,” York said.

If you are interested in using the services call 423-718-2477 or email kg4lec@gmail.com.