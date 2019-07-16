Athens kids competing in Soap Box Derby World Championships this week

AKRON, Ohio (WDEF) – Two young drivers from Athens, Tennessee are representing our area in the annual Soap Box Derby championships this week in Akron, Ohio.

Asher Crews won the Stock Division championship at the Athens race this spring.

And Ashlyn Liner won the Super Stock Division.

Both are in Akron this week getting ready for the World Championships on Saturday.

Athens Parks and Race Director Austin Fesmire has gone along to help them.

Both Asher and Ashlyn competed in the AAA Challenge on Tuesday.

This is video of Asher’s race (in the middle lane).

It is the quietest race on four wheels, because there are no engines. The Soap Box Derby just depends on gravity to pull them down the course. Competitors build their own carts, aiming for light weight and aerodynamics.