YMCA Mobile Market receives grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga program that delivers fresh, affordable food right to the doors of people in need received a grant.

This afternoon the YMCA Mobile Market was presented with a $25,000 check from Amerigroup Tennessee.

The program started in 2012.

Janet Dunn, the CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, says the grant and new partnership will increase the accessibility of fresh produce to those on EBT or who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

She says it is important to for people to realize the struggles others go through.

“They can pull food out of the cupboard for themselves and for their families. When you don’t have that ability to do that then you understand how important it is to have food available to you that you can afford that is convenient and that is there for you when you need it,” Dunn said.

For more information about the program, click here.