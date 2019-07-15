Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – July 17th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mostly Cloudy. Muggy, & Warm – Even Hotter By Mid-Week.



Lots of cloud cover have kept temperatures slightly milder, but it still is a very muggy start for the day.

- Advertisement -

Monday: For the beginning of this week, we’ll see more of the same : Unsettled conditions, shower chances slowly increasing, and more heat & humidity returning, especially by mid-week. Highs today nearing 90, with a “feels like” temperature closer to 100.

Overnight tonight: Some clouds, a few sprinkles possible, and lows in the lower & middle 70’s. A bit of patchy dense fog in a few areas can be expected as well.

We will remain a but unsettled for most of the week, with shower chances picking up higher the further into the week we go. Lower 90’s Tuesday, a brief break with upper 80’s Wednesday, then a gradual warming trend for Thursday thru Sunday.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.