Victim dies in triple shooting near UTC campus

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say one of the victims in a triple shooting early Sunday has died.

It happened around 3:45 AM at the Douglas Heights student apartments on Douglas Street next to UTC.

Police found three males suffering from gunshot wounds.

25 year old Rigoberto Jarquin succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information information on the shooting, please call the HomicideTip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.