Troopers launch speeding crackdown this week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee and Georgia joined forces today to launch Operation Southern Shield across the Southeast.

They are hoping to reduce traffic fatalities.

Tennessee and Georgia are joining with Florida, Alabama and South Carolina to increase law enforcement presence in this education and enforcement program.

This marks the 3rd year of the annual campaign.

This year in Tennessee, they will be adding texting and cell phone use to the driver’s behaviors on which they will be focusing.

One of the main things they will be looking for is speeding, but also, seatbelt use, and aggressive driving.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller says “Speed is an issue in crashes across our state, not just on I-75, distracted driving is a tremendous issue across the state, and across the nation as well, so yes, speed is a tremendous issue because what that does, it decreases the time that a driver has to stop, to prevent being involved in a hazardous situation.

The saturation and partnership, enforcement campaign will go from today through Sunday.