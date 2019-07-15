Troopers charge suspects with carrying kids in back of U-Haul truck

COCKE COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Tennessee State Trooper last week found three young children who were riding through the mountains in the back of a U-Haul truck.

It happened on I 40 last Wednesday.

Someone reported to troopers that they saw adults locking the children in the back of the truck at the Welcome Center near the North Carolina border.

When a trooper pulled the truck over, he found children in the back who were 1, 5, and 8 years old. There were three adults up front.

The temperature at the time was 92 degrees.

The trooper also smelled the aroma of marijuana in the vehicle.

A search also revealed crystal meth and cocaine.

Here are the charges against the Hendersonville, NC suspects.

40 year old Lakiza Williams: child endangerment x3, possession of schedule 2 X2 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

36 year old Eric Larue: child endangerment X3, no license law, lane law violation, seat belt violation, children not restrained violation and registration not carried.

40 year old Willie Green Jr.: child endangerment X3 and possession of schedule 6.