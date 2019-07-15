Tenn Ag reports disease on Walmart Rhododendron bushes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning gardeners about a problem with some shrubs brought in from the northwest.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) detected a deadly water mold pathogen on Rhododendron plants shipped to 18 states.

They found it on a plant bought in Dickson, Tennessee.

So if you bought a plant from April until now Walmart or Rural King stores, watch for the signs of infection.

Look for signs of disease, including leaf spots and dying branches or limbs (see photo).

If you suspect your plant might have this disease, contact TDA’s Plant Certification Section at (615) 837-5137 or email plant.certification@tn.gov.