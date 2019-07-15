TECH BYTE: Durable Tech to Use Outdoors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s summer, and that means you’re going to be spending more time outside.

From the beach to your backyard – it’s easy to listen to music outside without damaging your speakers.

Best Buy’s Nathan Roach says Bluetooth speakers are the way to go.

“Specifically one brand – UE Boom. It’s actually a fantastic speaker,” Roach said. “It’s completely waterproof. It’s dustproof, sandproof. It even floats in the pool, so you can take it with you. It’s a great thing for not only kids to play with, but for the adults to be able to enjoy some music too.”

There’s only one speaker per box, but you can buy as many as you want, and connect them all for that ultimate pool party experience.

You won’t have to worry about your phone dying either.

“One of the things that I think is a huge plus, especially when you’re traveling, is most of the Bluetooth speakers will allow you to charge your phone also, so you don’t have to worry about your phone dying while you’re listening to music,” Roach said.

If you want to make your vacation memories last a lifetime, Roach says GoPros are popular if you want to get video in the middle of all the action.

This Fujifilm camera is also waterproof.

“That camera, a lot of people take it snorkeling, if you go scooba diving, in the pool, whatever you want to do, just some really great things that you can take with you, some fun things for a vacation too,” he said.

Both the GoPro and Fujifilm cameras do pictures and video.

“Your GoPro specifically, you can actually get even up to a 4K resolution to max out the new TVs that are out there, and to be able to get the best quality video that’s available.”

As for watching movies, projectors make it easy for you to do that outside under the stars.

“We actually have some really cool options. We even have inflatable screens that we can order for you,” Roach said. “A lot of people will put them in the backyard, by a pool, and then you can take any projector, and we even have small handheld projectors now.”

Roach says they can order inflatable projector screens for you online at Bestbuy.com.