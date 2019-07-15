Sheriff disputes that his officers “raped” suspect during search

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says a man stopped last week on dash cam was not raped, despite what the NAACP claims.

The man was stopped on July 10th, along with a female driver.

Sheriff’s deputies searched him on the side of the road, and that search prompted the

District Attorney to launch an investigation into possible use of excessive force.

James Mitchell appeared with members of the NAACP over the weekend, as they talked about what they call civil rights violations.

NAACP President Dr. Elenora Woods said “Our client came to us to let us know that on July the 10th not only was he wrongfully searched, but he was also brutally raped.”

On Monday, Sheriff Hammond responded that the officers were within their legal bounds.

“It did lead to the officer following procedure and putting on gloves, but he did not in any way penetrate him. You simply see, the pants come all the way down the boxers do not. And you see him make a quick cursory and come up with the drugs.”

The two deputies in question are on administrative leave during the investigation but the sheriff says he fully supports his department and is working with the D-A to give them full due process.