People in Chattanooga stand up against hate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — People in Chattanooga are working together to stand up against hate.

On Monday, at the Council Against Hate‘s public meeting people learned about what they do and how to get involved. They gathered at the Camp House.

Their mission is to understand the factors leading to the spread of violent extremism and intolerance in Chattanooga.

They also give advice on policies and strategies that will create a safer community for all.

The regional director of the anti defamation league, Allison Padilla-Goodman, says it is good to have councils like this.

“I am really excited to see a city like Chattanooga or a city in Tennessee or a city in the south taking a kind of proactive stance in defining themselves in kind of who they want to be and putting forth the work to be that community they want to be,” Padilla-Goodman said.

Mayor Andy Berke announced the formation of the council at his 2018 State of the City address.