Mocs Football Adds Two More Transfers Before Start of Fall Camp

(gomocs.com) UTC head coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of two more Mocs to the 2019 roster today. Louisville transfer Aaron Floyd and former Charlotte defensive lineman Dantrell Barkley are both participating in summer workouts with the Mocs and are eligible for the 2019 season.

Floyd (5-10, 200), a defensive back from Florence, Ky., spent the last four seasons in the Louisville program. He redshirted in 2015, played two games in 2017 and one game last season. A two-time member of the ACC Honor Roll, Floyd is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Education at UTC.

Barkley (6-4, 285) played in seven games for the 49ers in 2018. He was a three-star junior college performer at Independence (Kan.) Community College in 2017 and redshirted in 2016. The one-time South Carolina commit made the 2018 Conference USA Honor Roll and has two year of eligibility remaining at UTC.

“Building our roster with quality student-athletes is an ongoing process for us this summer,” stated UTC head coach Rusty Wright. “Both of these guys bring in good academic credentials and are going to help us on the field. We are now up to 88 on the roster and plan to add some walk-ons when camp starts to get us where we need to be,”